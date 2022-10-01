Colts Podcast: Can Indy knock off the Titans in week 4?

It goes without saying that this week 4 matchup could not be more important. With the Titans starting the year slow amidst a 1-2 start and the Colts being in a similar boat, both teams desperately want this win to stay relevant in the race for the AFC South. A loss here for either team could be very costly in the long-run.

We cover the injuries, the matchups and more on our latest preview podcast. Topics include:

The huge loss of Taylor Lewan for the Titans and why this may be the Yannick Ngakoue breakout game for the Colts

The great start to the season for the rest of the Colts defensive line, in particular Grover Stewart

Is King Henry done?

Whether or not the Colts have replaced A.J. Brown effectively (hint: they haven’t)

The very rough start for the Colts offense and why it needs to get better quickly

Matt Ryan’s slow start and why the interior of the offensive line needs to be better

The wide receiver corps and why Alec Pierce may be coming along finally

Should Frank Reich let Ryan run the show more early with all the late 4th quarter success they’ve had on offense?

So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher