Colts Podcast: Can Indy knock off the Titans in week 4?

Someone tell Frank Reich the offense needs to be awake for the first 3 quarters too.

By David J Walker
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It goes without saying that this week 4 matchup could not be more important. With the Titans starting the year slow amidst a 1-2 start and the Colts being in a similar boat, both teams desperately want this win to stay relevant in the race for the AFC South. A loss here for either team could be very costly in the long-run.

We cover the injuries, the matchups and more on our latest preview podcast. Topics include:

  • The huge loss of Taylor Lewan for the Titans and why this may be the Yannick Ngakoue breakout game for the Colts
  • The great start to the season for the rest of the Colts defensive line, in particular Grover Stewart
  • Is King Henry done?
  • Whether or not the Colts have replaced A.J. Brown effectively (hint: they haven’t)
  • The very rough start for the Colts offense and why it needs to get better quickly
  • Matt Ryan’s slow start and why the interior of the offensive line needs to be better
  • The wide receiver corps and why Alec Pierce may be coming along finally
  • Should Frank Reich let Ryan run the show more early with all the late 4th quarter success they’ve had on offense?
  • So much more

