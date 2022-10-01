Colts Podcast: Can Indy knock off the Titans in week 4?

It goes without saying that this week 4 matchup could not be more important. With the Titans starting the year slow amidst a 1-2 start and the Colts being in a similar boat, both teams desperately want this win to stay relevant in the race for the AFC South. A loss here for either team could be very costly in the long-run.
We cover the injuries, the matchups and more on our latest preview podcast. Topics include:
- The huge loss of Taylor Lewan for the Titans and why this may be the Yannick Ngakoue breakout game for the Colts
- The great start to the season for the rest of the Colts defensive line, in particular Grover Stewart
- Is King Henry done?
- Whether or not the Colts have replaced A.J. Brown effectively (hint: they haven’t)
- The very rough start for the Colts offense and why it needs to get better quickly
- Matt Ryan’s slow start and why the interior of the offensive line needs to be better
- The wide receiver corps and why Alec Pierce may be coming along finally
- Should Frank Reich let Ryan run the show more early with all the late 4th quarter success they’ve had on offense?
- So much more
As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:
