With slightly renewed confidence, Colts fans are optimistic team can take down Titans in Week 4

Despite a big upset victory last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, the majority of Indianapolis Colts fans are still not convinced that the franchise is headed in the right direction entering Week 4:

The Colts have a critical clash against the Tennessee Titans (1-2) [+3.5], who while have also struggled so far this early season, are still the 2x reigning AFC South Champions until proven otherwise by another divisional rival.

For what it’s worth, despite being swept by the Titans last season, Colts fans are 73% confident that Indianapolis will pull out the much needed win at home this weekend:

Colts veteran quarterback Matt Ryan is 3-2 in his career against the Titans—albeit as a longtime member of the Atlanta Falcons previously.

Certainly helping the Colts cause could be the much anticipated return of 4x NFL All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who is officially listed as ‘questionable’ as of now—for the first time, after being ruled out already in prior weeks on past Fridays, well ahead of game days.

While Leonard could be on a pitch count with limited snaps, as he regains his stamina and conditioning, and just for his surgically repaired back’s sake, his debut is significant for a Colts defense that is looking to stop Titans’ All-Pro running back Derrick Henry in his tracks.

Colts fans are fairly optimistic that ‘Shaq will be back’ this weekend:

They aren’t as nearly confident that the Colts will solve their offensive line issues though—particularly in pass protection this weekend against Tennessee.

The good news (although you never like to root for anyone to be injured) is that the Titans will be without top pass rusher Harold Landry, who was lost for the season following a torn ACL suffered in early September.

The Colts will still have to slow down defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons though, who has 2.0 of the Titans 7.0 total team sacks and will likely be strategically matched up across from Danny Pinter—who has struggled, instead of Quenton Nelson, on most passing downs:

The Colts haven’t indicated that any moves will be made along the starting offensive line yet, but that doesn’t mean that one won’t be coming right before Sunday’s kickoff.

We’ll have to see if Colts Nation was right as the Week 4 games are almost upon us!