Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 5 vs. Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a 12-9 road victory over the Denver Broncos and are now 2-2-1 in the 2022 season.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Thursday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key contributors:

Offensively, the Colts struggled to move the ball consistently and effectively for much of the game. The offensive line had issues in pass protection and quarterback Matt Ryan made multiple errant throws.

Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce was spectacular when called upon Thursday, hauling in eight catches for 81 yards on nine total targets. After some early-season hiccups, Pierce has really started to come into his own and has become a major part of Indianapolis’ offense over the last couple of weeks.

Running back Deon Jackson also had a productive evening. Jackson, who filled in for Nyheim Hines after Hines left the game early in the first quarter with a concussion, totaled 91 yards from scrimmage (62 rushing, 29 receiving) and averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

Defense:

Key contributors:

The entire defense deserves credit for their performance against Russell Wilson and Co. Thursday night.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue combined for 3.5 sacks and helped apply constant pressure on Wilson all evening long.

As impactful as Indianapolis’ defensive front was, cornerback Stephen Gilmore might’ve put together his best game in a Colts uniform so far.

Gilmore made two massive plays for the Colts’ defense down the stretch, including a key interception to set up the offense’s game-tying drive and the pass deflection that ultimately sealed the victory.