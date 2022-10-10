Colts News: Alec Pierce continues to inspire confidence

Colts Notebook: Pierce continues to inspire confidence | Sports | kokomotribune.com

Alec Pierce can be a man of few words. The Colts rookie wide receiver prefers to let his play do the talking, and Thursday night was a relative gabfest.

Dead Horse Beats Dead Horse – Indianapolis Monthly

In a primetime battle of Horse monikers, the Colts somehow survived the Broncos, so why does it still feel like their season is also dead?

Ryan's split personality again on display in win at Denver | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Matt Ryan has consistently led the Colts back in the fourth quarter this season. He's also played a starring role in causing the deficits through the first three periods.

Reich realizes Colts’ OT win at Denver lacked style

Indianapolis Colts offense looked poor in OT win over Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Broncos Week 5

The Colts beat the Broncos, 12-9, on Thursday night in Denver thanks to outstanding defense, a couple of clutch late-game drives by the offense and four high-pressure field goals by kicker Chase McLaughlin.

As Matt Ryan, offense struggle, Colts' D is finding ways to overcome - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

Stephon Gilmore and DeForest Buckner had huge games Thursday in Denver as the Colts' defense is playing its best late in games.

Hits And Misses: Alec Pierce Delivers In Primetime - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Although the Colts offensive effort from Thursday night will make your eyes bleed, several individuals were outstanding in getting the win on the road.

Gus Bradley/Colts' Defense Shine on 3rd Down vs Broncos: Film Room - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Indianapolis Colts' defense stood tall in the team's 12-9 victory over the Denver Broncos. Their success on third downs was noteworthy in the win.

Nyheim Hines injury: Reich says coaches must protect players with concussions

Hines wanted to go back into Thursday night's game, but the Colts coaches ruled him out as soon as they saw the running back wobble.

Colts: Kwity Paye reportedly has high ankle sprain, evaluating severity

Paye, who leads the Colts in sacks, tackles-for-loss and quarterback hits, will likely have to miss a significant portion of the season.

Colts’ Stephon Gilmore reminds everyone ‘He’s him!’ with game-saving plays - The Athletic

Gilmore’s timely plays proved to a national audience that he’s still elite, and his defensive teammates could be moving in that direction.

Kravitz: Colts-Broncos was so bad, it was almost good - The Athletic

"Thursday Night Football" was Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan, QBs with impressive resumes, both looking as washed as last week’s underwear.

Colts: Stephon Gilmore has been the MVP of the season so far

Stephon Gilmore doesn't like when people assume he's just an old cornerback, so he was ready for a moment like Russell Wilson tried on Thursday.

