Opening NFL odds Week 6 - Colts are 2-point home favorites over Jacksonville

The Indianapolis Colts found a way to win in Denver with a 12-9 defense-heavy performance. Neither team’s offense could get anything going, and both teams’ veteran quarterbacks continued to struggle in a new jersey. The win pushed the Colts to 2-2-1 but did little to answer key questions.

The offensive line went through some big changes, but it didn’t change the way the group performed notably. Jonathan Taylor missed the game with a high-ankle sprain, and his backup, Nyheim Hines, suffered a nasty concussion on the team’s first possession. Neither Mo Alie-Cox nor Jelani Woods played a role in Denver, but rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce took a major step forward.

Matt Ryan continues to struggle. His interceptions were poor decisions you wouldn’t expect a veteran with his experience to make. He is still struggling to hold onto the football and has been rattled by the beating he is taking behind this offensive line.

The good news is that the defense has shown signs of really coming together in Gus Bradley’s scheme over the last couple of weeks. Without big performances on the defensive side of the ball, it’s hard to expect the Colts will win a lot of games — at least not until the offense comes together.

It is no surprise that oddsmakers aren’t prepared to show confidence in the Colts. In arguably the worst division in football, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Colts as 2-point home favorites when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 6.

As discussed, home teams are generally given 3-points to reflect home-field advantage. Under this system, the Jaguars are favored by 1-point. The line on points is 41. The total points scored in Denver was 21. It might be worth monitoring that line as the week progresses.

