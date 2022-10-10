Matchups to Watch Revisited: Week 5 @Broncos

Colts vs. Mile High Stadium (T)

Analyzing this game is really difficult because one can not look at it as just one football game. You have to make the division in all 3 phases because there was just so much difference between them. Let’s start with the positives: the defense was amazing. I really like what I see from this Gus Bradley defense. Since Week 2, the Colts have been absolutely dominant. The pass rush is coming together, the defensive line rotation looks deep, the linebackers are playing sound football, the secondary is making plays while also limiting deep balls, and all this while missing their best player in Shaquille Leonard. Special teams has also been amazing, and kudos to Chase McLaughlin for making all 4 of his kicks, two of them over 50 yards. Now to the negatives... the offense was once again putrid. Just 19 first downs, 4-16 on third downs, two turnovers, an average gain of 4.2 yards per play, and a lack of explosive plays... you name it.

Stephon Gilmore/Isaiah Rodgers vs. Courtland Sutton/Jerry Jeudy (W)

Stephon Gilmore is that guy. He has that dog in him. There is a reason the guy won DPOY, and he showcased it on Thursday. Not only did he have the game-saving interception near the end of the 4th quarter before the Colts tying drive, but he also came up with the game-winning pass breakup on 4th down in overtime. Rodgers once again played more than Facyson (34-24 snaps), as the recent trend continues. Wilson was 8-19 for 127 yards targeting Sutton and Jeudy, so it is safe to say the Colts won this one.

Kwity Paye vs. Cameron Fleming (T)

Paye, unfortunately, left the game with a lower leg injury (at the beginning I feared the worst, but luckily it was just a high-ankle sprain so his season is not over). Ngakoue and Buckner picked up the slack in this game, combining for 3.5 sacks, and managing to pressure Wilson consistently.

Braden Smith vs. Dre’Mont Jones (W)

Braden Smith showed he is a talented offensive lineman, as he posted the best game by a Colts’ right guard this season. It is not clear what Reich will do with the offensive line, considering how Smith posted an excellent game at right guard, but on the other side, Pryor was... not good.

Matt Pryor vs. Bradley Chubb (L)

Why Does Matt Ryan Have So Many Fumbles?



Answer:



Matt Pryor & The #Colts Offensive Line



‍♂️



This Is Painfully Awful



pic.twitter.com/MYIMbpIq7j — Peyton2Luck™️ (@Peyton2L) October 8, 2022

To say Pryor did not have a good game would be a severe understatement, as he has literally the worst game by a tackle this season, allowing 9 pressures throughout the game. The change back to the right side of the line might have been tricky, but there is no excuse for such incompetence. I have no idea how the Colts' offensive line will line up next Sunday, but Pryor will most likely not be in there.