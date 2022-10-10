Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Conference Call

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich had his weekly conference call today with the media and gave several updates.

Frank Reich began his press conference talking about the injuries the teams are currently dealing with. Reich said there are no updates yet on Jonathan Taylor, Shaquille Leonard, Tyquan Lewis and Julian Blackmon who all missed the Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos. Their will be further updates on the injuries this week and the injury reports from this week will give a look into the availability of those injured for Sunday’s games against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Frank Reich went on to talk about the offensive line which is still struggling 5 weeks into the season. The Colts offensive line allowed their quarterback to be sacked 6 times on Thursday night, the highest all season, and Ryan has now been sacked 21 times in just 5 games this year. The Colts are clearly unhappy with the offensive line and have already made several changes to the line that began the season and it doesn’t sound like it is going to stop this week. The team could see Bernhard Raimann become the teams permanent left tackle for the year and could see Matt Pryor benched all together, this week will be a telling one for what 5 guys they want to start going forward.

Frank Reich spoke about how the team views quarterback Matt Ryan and his performances so far. The offensive line is clearly not helping Ryan however it is clear the team is not happy with the 11 fumbles and 7 interceptions he has currently this year. Ryan is having some really poor ball security issues but with an offensive line that is allowing him to be sacked 21 times in 5 games some of the blame has to be shared. Ryan needs to tighten up his ball security and the team needs to fix the offensive line as quick as possible or the offense will continue to be overwhelmed by opposition defenses week after week.