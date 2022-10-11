Colts media availability with Jelani Woods and Rodney Thomas

Jelani Woods

Jelani Woods is having a great season, considering his limited playing time. He has only three catches, but 2 of those went for touchdowns, and the 3rd was a big play for 30+ yards. I asked him how he would continue to earn more snaps and be out there more regularly. He was also asked about the role that best fits his skill set in the offense and about his transition from the college game to the pro game.

One question that a lot of people want to know is how Jelani Woods feels about being a red zone nightmare and a mismatch for the defense that’s trying to stop him. All these questions and more were answered by the man himself, so listen to the media availability below and hear what he had to say about all these things.

Rodney Thomas

Rodney Thomas has been unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight. With Julian Blackmon going down with a shoulder injury, it was he that the team turned to unexpectedly to fill that void. He has undoubtedly made the most of his opportunity. The first quarterback he had to see was Patrick Mahomes, and he was ready. Mahomes immediately targeted him on a big play, and he had a diving pass breakup that saved a touchdown. Two games later, he got his first interception against the broncos and Russell Wilson. These are the things he was asked about in his presser and how important Julian Blackmon and Rodney McCleod have been in giving him advice on the field. These things and more were all answered in the presser below.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/stampede-blue-for-indianapolis-colts-fans/id1260116854?i=1000582199818