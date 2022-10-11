Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin: Takeaways From TNF

Stampede Blue presents Saddle Up With Shaad and Destin. Join Rashaad and Destin every Tuesday and Thursday as they dive into questions directly from you, Colts Nation.

Today’s questions include:

Should Frank Reich be fired mid-year?

The abysmal OL play.

Would we rather...

And More!

Follow the hosts on Twitter by clicking below:

Rashaad McGinnis (@ShaadMcGinnis)

Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams)

Stampede Blue podcasts can be found at any major podcast location, or feel free to push play below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher