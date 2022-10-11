Colts’ Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 6

Alec Pierce, wide receiver, Colts

Pierce has seen increased targets each of the last 3 games, as it seems he is becoming a reliable target for Matt Ryan. The rookie has not scored a touchdown yet, but with his imposing 6’3’’ frame and amazing contested ball ability, he looks the part of a reliable red-zone threat. Of course rookies are always a risky bet in fantasy football, but considering how thin the Colts currently are at receiver Pierce has plenty of potential.

Kenneth Walker III, running back, Seahawks

Starter Rashaad Penny will be out for the foreseeable future with a broken tibia, and Walker took over getting eight carries to Deejay Dallas’ one. Walker got almost all of his points on a 69-yard touchdown run, and will surely look to take advantage of the bigger role in the offense.

Carson Wentz, quarterback, Commanders

We all know by now that Carson Wentz is not a good NFL quarterback, but that does not mean that he will not put up some big fantasy outings. He will probably be wildly inconsistent, as he has two games with over 25 points and two games in single digits, but he is a quarterback that can light up the scoreboard any given week, and will get plenty of passing attempts each game (currently averaging over 40). Considering how weak the mid-tier quarterbacks have been, Wentz is a reasonable start.

Eno Benjamin, running back, Cardinals

Benjamin is slowly getting more and more touches each game, and he actually got more than starter James Conner last Sunday (11 to 10). Benjamin’s floor is still low, and he is just worth considering if you are truly desperate at running back or if you have an open spot on your roster and can afford stashing Benjamin in case the recent trend continues.

Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver, Patriots

Meyers has suffered the consequences of a terrible quarterback situation in New England, and also some bad luck with injuries, but was targeted 27 times on the three games he was active, and he caught 20 of those. Meyers is clearly the number one passing option on the Pats’ offense, and deserves consideration based on the volume alone.

Deon Jackson, running back, Colts

I would add Deon Jackson solely on the chance that Taylor is not ready to go this Sunday, as backup Nyheim Hines will also probably be out with a concussion. Jackson stepped up against Denver, getting 17 touches for 89 yards, out-touching Lindsay 17-14. The Colts’ offensive line should start showing some signs of improvement right away, not like they can get any worse, and Jackson could be the lead back if Taylor misses more time.