Report: Colts Sign Veteran OT Ty Nsekhe to Team’s Practice Squad

According to the IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson, the Indianapolis Colts are signing veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe to the team’s practice squad:

Colts are signing tackle Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad, per source. Nsekhe, 36, has played for six teams over the last decade, including a short stint with the Colts in 2012 — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 11, 2022

The Colts brought in Nsekhe for a workout earlier this week.

The towering 6’8”, 325 pound offensive tackle has appeared in 93 career games, making 17 total starts. He last started a game for the Buffalo Bills during the 2019 regular season.

As Erickson notes, he spent the 2012 offseason with the Indianapolis Colts before being released as part of final cuts before the season started.

The Colts continue to shuffle their starting offensive line in order to find a workable solution.

While Nsekhe projects to be more of a veteran depth piece, as fellow veteran Dennis Kelly would likely get any nod at offensive tackle first (*for a struggling Matt Pryor), it’s possible he could play a role on the active 53-man roster if injuries occur down the road.