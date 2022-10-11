Colts Sign DT Chris Williams to Active Roster; Place WR Ashton Dulin on IR Among Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team signed defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad and placed wideout Ashton Dulin on injured reserve.

Additionally, the team officially signed veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad.

The 6’2”, 300 pound Williams should provide additional interior defensive line depth—as a rotational backup, having appeared in 9 career games. He was elevated last week from the Colts’ taxi man squad for their Thursday Night Football win against the Denver Broncos.

He’ll be tasked with helping slow down running back James Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars ground game in Week 6 during a pivotal divisional clash.

Meanwhile, Dulin suffered a foot injury during the Colts’ recent victory and will be out a minimum of four football games now, meaning there’s a greater opportunity for wideouts lower on the depth chart such as Mike Strachan to make their mark (and perhaps a Dezmon Patmon practice squad promotion is also imminent before Sunday’s game).