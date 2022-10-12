Colts Reacts Survey: Week 6

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) are coming off an ugly victory against the Denver Broncos (+5) on Thursday Night Football during primetime, looking to finally start a win streak.

That being said, they’ll now be facing a divisional rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars (+2), who have outscored them 50-11 points over the past two matchups—albeit both on the road.

The Colts are hoping to have much greater fortune in the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium—although having injured superstar running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) potentially return would certainly help their winning cause.

With that being said, how are you feeling Colts fans?