Report: Colts Work Out Veteran Guard Kelechi Osemele Tuesday

More veteran offensive line help could be on the way for the Indianapolis Colts. On Tuesday, the Colts worked out veteran offensive guard Kelechi Osemele, according to NFL Reporter Aaron Wilson.

A second-round pick out of Iowa State in 2012, Osemele spent his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens where would start 51 career games and surrender just ten total sacks.

In 2016, Osemele signed with the then-Oakland Raiders and played some of the best football of his career. The veteran guard earned two Pro Bowl selections in 2016 and 2017 while surrendering just two total sacks over both seasons.

In addition to his two Pro Bowl selections, Osemele was also a First-Team All-Pro selection and posted a career-high 85.1 grade on the Pro Football Focus scale during his first season with the Raiders.

After spending three seasons and making 42 starts for the Raiders, Osemele was eventually traded to the New York Jets in 2019 but appeared in only three total games for New York that season.

Osemele’s most recent play came for the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2020, but he wasn’t able to find much success there, starting just two games for KC that season.

Now 33 years old, Osemele could potentially land with Indianapolis, who’s been struggling along their offensive line since the start of the season. The Colts have surrendered a league-high 21 sacks through five games and have had issues mainly at left tackle and right guard.

The Colts don’t have experienced depth along the interior of their offensive line, and Osemele could provide the team with an experienced veteran that could be a viable starter at guard if needed.