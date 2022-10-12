Stampede Blue’s Week 6 NFL Game Picks

The Colts managed to pull off an ugly win against the Denver Broncos away from home, and are now sitting at 2-2-1. It seems that Vegas was convinced by the strength of Indy’s stingy defense and was really upset by the Jaguars’ loss to the Texans, as the Colts are - 2.5 favourites at home. The moneyline is at - 135, as it is clear that this will be probably be a very close contest. Once again the OU for points scored is at 42 for the Colts’ game, and once again it seems just too generous, as the Colts offense still has not showed any signs of life, and Trevor Lawrence came back to earth against the Texans.

As for the Stampede Blue rankings, the standings are now much closer after a week where the bottom guys put together an impressive week. Luke Schultheis is still in the lead with a 48-29 record, followed closely by myselft at 46-32 and Brett Mock at 45-33.

Now to the weekly challenges, amazing week by you guys going 3-0, and I went 1-2. We are now both tied at 7-5, putting extra pressure on the challenges this week.

Does Jonathan Taylor (if active) get over 100 yards?

Yes: 55% (26 votes)

No: 44% (21 votes)

Do the 49ers manage to upset the Chiefs?

Yes: 39% (15 votes)

No: 60% (23 votes)

Matt Ryan's will fumble the ball... Over 2.5 times or Under 2.5 times

Over 2.5 times: 21% (11 votes)

Under 2.5 times: 78% (41 votes)

My picks for this week are Yes - No - Under. See you all next week!