Colts PK Chase McLaughlin Earns ‘AFC Special Teams Player of the Week’ Honors for Week 5 Performance

Indianapolis Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin earned “Week 5: AFC Special Teams Player of the Week” honors following his standout performance against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football last week:

McLaughlin was instrumental in the Colts’ incredibly ugly win, as he successfully converted all four of his field goal attempts — including from 52 yards, 51 yards, 31 yards, and 48 yards respectively. The Colts ultimately beat out the Broncos 12-9 in overtime.

The high altitude of Denver’s Mile High Stadium certainly helped McLaughlin’s cause from long distance, but he had plenty of leg on what largely weren’t easy field goal attempts on primetime.

Since replacing the struggling Rodrigo ‘Hot Rod’ Blankenship, McLaughlin has been rock solid for the Colts — having converted seven of eight total field goal attempts.

It appears the Colts have found a reliable kicker again. Let’s see if he can create magic again this week when Indy hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.