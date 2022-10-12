Colts Rookie Bernhard Raimann Will Remain Starter at Left Tackle

According to his head coach Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann will remain the team’s starter at left tackle headed into Week 6:

Reich says the plan going forward is to stick with rookie Bernhard Raimann at left tackle.

"We just think he has the make up. He has the physical talent. ... They get better fast, the more they play." #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) October 12, 2022

The 2022 third round pick of the Colts made his first career start along the blindside on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos last week.

While the rookie Raimann initially struggled on primetime and against a formidable Broncos front seven—including three holding calls and a false start all before halftime, he settled in as the game progressed. He continued to look more and more comfortable with each snap.

Per PFF, Raimann earned just a +48.0 overall grade, with a +43.1 pass blocking grade that was likely hurt by 5 total allowed QB pressures. He had a much more respectable +66.9 run blocking grade. Both advanced grades were earned during his 79 total snaps at left tackle.

With supplanted starter Matt Pryor’s ongoing struggles, Raimann remains the best option at left tackle for the Colts.

Even though he assuredly will have more growing pains, he also has the chance to obtain meaningful snaps which should only accelerate his development and provide the Colts a much better idea of what the franchise really has with him going forward.

It’s a good opportunity for Raimann to showcase whether he can be a long-term solution.