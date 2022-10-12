Colts Injury Report: 6 Starters Miss Practice Today

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 6 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Cornerbacks Tony Brown (concussion) and Stephon Gilmore (rest) missed practice today. Brown is in the leagues concussion protocol so will miss practice until deemed fit enough and concussion clear enough to practice. Gilmore is a veteran so likely has a practice plan in place to help lessen his load to prevent injuries from occurring.

Defensive tackle Eric Johnson missed practice today due to illness. It does appear to be COVID-19 related but will be worth monitoring if it affects his game day availability later in the week.

Center Ryan Kelly missed practice today with a hip injury. Kelly has been dealing with several different injuries this season and could be an attributing factor to his below standard level of play. Kelly is a key part of the Colts offensive line so it will be worth keeping an eye on him in practices reports this week.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard missed practice today due to a concussion, broken nose and back injuries. It is unclear as to which injury is preventing him from practicing as Leonard was able to practice fully previous despite the back injury. If Leonard can clear concussion protocol this week and his broken nose isn’t too severe he may have a shot to play on Sunday.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue missed practice today due to a scheduled rest day. Ngakoue has been dealing with a back injury so the team deciding to add rest days for him should help him lessen his loss and help with the back injury from reoccurring.

Defensive end Kwity Paye missed practice today due to an ankle injury. Paye injured his ankle during the Thursday night win over the Broncos and Head Coach Frank Reich told the media today that Paye is currently week to week with the injury. Paye is unlikely to practice or play this week due to the ankle injury but with Paye not landing on injured reserve means they expect him back sooner than later.

Running back Jonathan Taylor missed pre five today due to an ankle injury. Taylor missed all of practice last week and the game due to his ankle injury which has been reported as an ankle sprain. Taylor hadn’t missed a game before last week in his NFL career so if he can manage to practice in some capacity this week they he will likely play Sunday but it looks unlikely at the moment.

Safety Julian Blackmon was limited at practice today due to an ankle injury. Blackmon has missed the last two games with an ankle injury but his return to practice today is good news for a potential return to game days in the near future.

Running back Nyheim Hines and defensive end Tyquan Lewis were limited at practice today due to concussions. Lewis missed the Broncos game due to a concussion and Hines left the game due to a concussion. With both managing a limited practice today means they are progressing well through the league concussion protocol and could be available for Sunday.