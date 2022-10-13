Week 5: Colts Defense by the Numbers

Each week during the season, I will be walking through the data from the previous Colts game and analyzing the numbers to form a sort of “what happened” narrative, as well as comparing the Colts against all other teams in the league. For a glossary of the stats listed, reference Season Stats . Thanks to Pro Football Reference , NFL.com , Football Outsiders , and the nflFastR project for being awesome sources of weekly data.

Against Denver, the Indy defense only gave up 9 points but based on the drive data that should have been about 15. That discrepancy is primarily key mistakes by Denver that the Colts capitalized on, limiting 4 Bronco red zone drives to just 3 points.

TEAM TOTALS

Mouseover for definitions: Adj PPD , Team PPG , Off PPG , Yds , P/R% , DSR , yds/srs , Strt Fld , xOPPD , yds/ply , EPA/ply , adj TSR , 1st/ply , Pen 1st/ Yds , 3DC , 3rd ytg , Expl Plys , TO , TOP%

The 5th fewest points per drive was driven by the 5th-smallest DSR. Denver could not move the chains (7th-lowest 1st%) and when they did, those drives often ended dramatically with a sack or an interception.

PASS TOTALS

Mouseover definitions: EPA/db , PSR , Cmp , Att , Yds , TD , Int , Sk , Sk Y , 1st/db , ny/d , cmp % , aDOT , cpoe , YBC , YAC , 20+ #/Yd

Russell Wilson had a bad day. The Colts held him to negative EPA and the 7th lowest EPA per drop-back on the week. Wilson managed about league average net yardage (16th ny/d), but as is his M.O., he could not leverage that into first downs (11th-lowest 1st%).

Primarily known for being an accurate QB, on Thursday, Wilson couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat. His -8.5% cpoe was the 2nd worst mark in week 5.

The Colts harassed him all night, sacking him 4 times and picking him off twice.

On the year, I rank the Colts' pass defense 15th.

RUSH TOTALS

Mouseover definitions: adj RSR , Yds , Car , TD , 1st , Fum Lost , RSR , 1st/c , YPC , 10+ #/Yd , 3rd , 3DC , epa/c ,

The Colts run D did not shut down Denver’s back-up RBs, but they put a lid on the Broncos’ impact. Indy held the Denver run game to the 10th-lowest conversion rate and the 10th lowest ypc. Denver did have some late-game success on the ground which weighs heavily in adj RSR, so overall, the Colts run defense comes in at 15th.

On the year, I rank the Colts run defense 8th best.

CONCLUSION & LOOK AHEAD

A solid performance by the defense saved this game and the unit remains the only ray of hope for the season.

Next up is Jacksonville and their 15th-ranked offense (DVOA). Football Outsiders says they are good through the air (9th pass DVOA) and bad on the ground (27th rush DVOA). I tend to agree (11th epa/d, 29th aRSR).

Based on the matchups, look for the Jags to pass the ball a bit more than usual on early downs. Trevor Lawrence doesn’t get sacked much (29th sck%), but he is turnover-prone (8th to%).