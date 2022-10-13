AFC South Roundup: Week 5

Tennessee Titans (3-2)

Score this Week: Won 21-17 @Commanders

Third win in a row for the Titans, who are now leading the division. This was actually an entertaining game (as is mostly the case when Carson Wentz is starting at quarterback), where Derrick Henry went off for over 100 yards and 2 touchdowns, and the Titans’ defense managed a goal line stand in the final moments of the game, as Wentz threw an interception inside the 5-yard line (getting deja vu from writing that).

Injury Report

No injury report because of the bye week, no long term injuries suffered against the Commanders.

Looking Ahead: Bye Week

No game for the Titans this week as they get to enjoy an early bye week before hosting the Colts next Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1)

Score this Week: Won 12-9 @Broncos

This game will probably go down in history as the ugliest Colts win at least in this decade. The defense continued their recent stretch of dominance, and special teams once again did their job and more, as Chase McLoughlin went 4-4 and Grover Stewart blocked a field goal, but the offense just cannot get anything done. This reached the point where I am honestly surprised if the offense manages to get a single first down. The brightside is that I cannot see a way they manage to be worse than this.

Injury Report

Now that is a long list... wide receiver Ashton Dulin was placed on IR with a foot injury, expected to return later this year.

Looking Ahead: vs. Jaguars

Revenge game for the Colts at home, as they will look to make up for the embarassing defeat suffered in Duval earlier this season. A statement win here would work wonders for a Colts team that has once again stumbled out of the gate.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3)

Score this Week: Lost 6-13 vs. Texans

Surprising loss for the Jaguars, who dropped a relatively easy game against the Houston Texans at home. Trevor Lawrence just could not get going at all, as he had 47 attempts for 286 yards, no touchdowns, and two picks. The defense played well but allowed a 12-play, 74 yard touchdown drive that basically ended the game.

Injury Report

Wednesday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/rgTKE89h2m — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 12, 2022

Guard Ben Bartch placed on long term IR, linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson also placed on IR expected to return Week 10.

Looking Ahead: @Colts

The Jags will look to leave their recent slump behind against an opponent they matchup well. Josh Allen is currently licking his chops looking at the Colts’ tackle situation, and there is a real possibility he gets double digit pressures. To win, not only will the pass rush have to perform, but Trevor Lawrence has to be better.

Houston Texans (1-3-1)

Score this Week: Won 13-6 @Jaguars

Really surprised by the fact the Texans managed to pull this off, as they did so on the back of their stingy defense and some tough, hard-nosed running by rookie Dameon Pierce. The Texans really helped out the Colts on their quest to claim the AFC South, so thanks for that Houston!

Injury Report

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard nursing an ankle injury, otherwise no injury report.

Looking Ahead: Bye Week

No game for the Texans this week.