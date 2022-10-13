Could Dennis Kelly play a role in fixing a broken Colts offensive line?

Colts offensive lineman Dennis Kelly wants a chance to play

The 32-year-old has extensive experience as a starting right tackle, but he hasn't played for the Indianapolis Colts yet.

The Colts are sticking with rookie Bernhard Raimann at left tackle.

Raimann made his first career start in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, and head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday the Colts' plan is for the 2022 third-round pick to continue starting at left tackle going forward.

There are bound to be growing pains for rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann, but the Colts believe the 25-year-old is the right man for the job.

Colts insider Nate Atkins answers your mail about possible Kwity Paye replacements, O-Line changes and why the rookies aren't playing more.

Even Matt Ryan has no real explanation for his sudden inability to hold on to the football.

Horseshoe Huddle caught up with Jaguar Report beat reporter John Shipley and asked five questions about Sunday's Colts-Jaguars matchup.

Gambling expert on Art Schlichter: “He will con the pants off of anyone. The guy’s really smart, but he’s also really sick.”

Officers found 62-year-old Art Schlichter in a hotel room unresponsive.

Indianapolis is working hard to fix Ryan's fumbles, and the Colts know they need to give the quarterback more support to highlight his strengths.

Colts chose Matt Ryan as their quarterback this offseason, yes, but Ryan chose the Colts as well. Neither side is holding up their end of the bargain.