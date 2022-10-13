Bears vs. Commanders Week 6 Thursday Night Football: Picks and Predictions

This will most likely be a second consecutive snoozefest of a game, as the Washington Commanders make the trip to Chicago to visit the Bears. No team is good at all, and the spread is currently one point in favour of the Commanders. The O/U for points at 38 is the lowest of the entire week by four points, as neither Wentz nor Fields have lighted up scoreboards this young season. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Commanders are coming off a heartbreaking 17-21 loss against the Titans, as they managed to drive all the way down the field only to turn the ball over at the goal-line after an ill-advised throw by Carson Wentz resulted in an interception. Washington is now 1-4 and that conditional second round pick the Colts have is looking more and more tempting. Hopefully Carson manages to remain the starter for more than 12 weeks.

The Bears are also struggling, and they lost to the Vikings 22-29 last week after a late fumble ended their chances of a comeback. Justin Fields and the offense is not looking great, while the defense struggled to contain running back Dalvin Cook.

Here are the staff picks via Tallysight for tonight.