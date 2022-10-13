Bold Predictions: Colts vs. Jaguars

The 2-2-1 Indianapolis Colts are back at home Sunday to take on the 2-3 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sunday’s game against Jacksonville is one of two straight divisional games for the Colts, who will have an opportunity to climb back into the AFC South race.

Here are my bold predictions ahead of Indianapolis’ massive matchup against Jacksonville.

Rookie Alec Pierce will surpass 100 receiving yards and score first career touchdown

When these two teams last met in Week 2, the Colts were without their top two wide receivers in Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce and struggled to move the ball all afternoon.

Through the first five weeks, the Colts’ offense has really struggled to find any consistency in the passing and ground game, but Pierce has stepped up in big moments at points this season.

Pierce has back-to-back games with over 80 receiving yards and has really started to cement his role within the Colts’ offense.

Given the rookie’s recent success, I’m predicting that he’ll have a big-time performance against the Jaguars Sunday and surpass the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career and score his first career touchdown.

The Colts’ defense will limit Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars passing attack

Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a field day with the Colts’ defense back in Week 2. The second-year signal-caller completed a career-high 83.3% of his passes while throwing for 235 yards and tossing two touchdowns.

Indianapolis’ defense has played much better following their lackluster showing at Jacksonville. Currently, the Colts are surrendering just 18.8 points per game and have held opposing quarterback’s to an average of 216 passing yards per game, according to teamrankings.com.

Jacksonville also managed to outscore Indianapolis 24-0, but I like the Colts’ defense has since turned things around and has put together strong performances over the last three weeks. I like Indy’s chances of slowing down Lawrence and Co. and putting together another strong defensive performance Sunday.

The Colts will earn their third win of the season and improve to 3-2-1

Here’s an interesting fact: In the Frank Reich era, the Colts are undefeated at home against Jacksonville.

Offensively, the Colts are going to get their reoccurring issues resolved at some point. While I don’t see Sunday as being a high-scoring affair, I think Indy’s offense can make enough key plays to give themselves a slight advantage over the Jaguars.

I’m predicting that Indianapolis’ home winning streak against Jacksonville will be kept alive Sunday, and they’ll earn their third victory of the season and improve to 3-2-1.