Colts Injury Report: RB Taylor, C Kelly, CB Gilmore and DE Ngakoue All Return To Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 6 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Cornerback Tony Brown and running back Nyheim Hines were limited today due to concussions. Both being limited bodes well for them passing through the concussion protocol in time to play on Sunday. Brown is a key part of the depth at cornerback and Hines is a key part of the Colts offense in both the rushing and passing game. Tomorrow will be hugely telling if they can pass through the league's concussion protocol.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue both practiced fully today after being given veteran rest days on Wednesday.

Center Ryan Kelly returned to practice today in a limited capacity due to a hip injury. Kelly being able to practice today gives him a good shot at being available for Sunday. If Kelly is unable to play Sunday then expect Danny Pinter to replace him in the starting offensive line.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard continued to miss practice today with concussion, broken nose and back injuries. It looks as though Leonard will miss another week of game time due to injuries. Leonard will be replaced in the starting line up with a rotation of Zaire Franklin and EJ Speed as he has been most of the season.

Defensive end Kwity Paye continues to miss practice today with an ankle injury. With Paye’s ankle injury being described as “week to week” it almost certainly rules him out for Sunday and may even be multiples weeks too. Paye will likely be replaced by defensive end Tyquan Lewis in the starting defensive line.

Running back Jonathan Taylor returned to practice today although it was limited after an ankle injury that forced him to miss last Thursday’s game against the Broncos. Taylor managing to practice today bodes very well for his chances of playing on Sunday. However, if he is unable to play then expect Deon Jackson to continue to replace him in the starting line up.

Safety Julian Blackmon was a full participant today after being limited yesterday with an ankle injury. Blackmon has missed the Colts last two games through injury but appears to be fully back and available for this Sunday’s game. Blackmon will rejoin the starting defense at free safety and Rodney Thomas will slide back to his depth role.