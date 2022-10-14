Colts Madden-style player rating — Week 6

The Madden rating series is back for a 3rd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable to the team. Please note that these are current values and don’t consider the value or future improvement/potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Matt Ryan — 82 (-1)

Nick Foles — 74

Sam Ehlinger — 67

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 97

Nyheim Hines — 80

Deon Jackson — 65 (+2)

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 87 (-1)

Alec Pierce — 74 (+2)

Ashton Dulin — 69 (-1)

Parris Campbell — 69

Michael Strachan — 67 (-1)

Tight Ends

Mo Alie-Cox — 84

Jelani Woods — 72

Kylen Granson — 69

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 96

Braden Smith — 81 (-1)

Ryan Kelly — 76 (-2)

Bernhard Raimann — 68

Matt Pryor — 66 (-2)

Danny Pinter — 66

Dennis Kelly — 66

Will Fries — 64

Wesley French — 62

Luke Tenuta - 62

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 95 (+1)

Grover Stewart — 92

Yannick Ngakoue — 84 (+1)

Kwity Paye — 80

Tyquan Lewis — 74

Dayo Odeyingbo — 73

Ben Banogu — 69

Eric Johnson — 68

Byron Cowart — 67

Ifeadi Odenigbo — 67

Linebackers

Darius Shaquille Leonard — 97

Bobby Okereke — 82

Zaire Franklin — 74 (-2)

E.J. Speed — 74

Jojo Domann — 64

Grant Stuard — 62

Secondary

Stephon Gilmore — 93 (+2)

Kenny Moore III — 85

Julian Blackmon — 77

Isaiah Rodgers — 77

Rodney Thomas II — 73 (+3)

Nick Cross — 73

Rodney McCleod — 73

Brandon Facyson — 70

Dallis Flowers — 63

Tony Brown — 63

Armani Watts — 68 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Luke Rhodes — 86

Matt Haack — 82

Chase McLaughlin — 79 (+3)

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Mover

Rodney Thomas II

Thomas makes plays every week and he was phenomenal against the Broncos. On top of his nice interception, he had a good pass breakup, some key tackles and did a great job playing center field as the free safety. He has been the top rookie from this year’s class so far in my opinion due to his consistent good play and steady improvement.

Biggest Dropper

Zaire Franklin

It was a tough game for Zaire Franklin, who had a 27% missed tackle rate and had trouble stopping the Broncos run game, which was about the only thing the Broncos did well on offense. His missed tackles, on top of poor reaction time and angles were a big reason why Mike Boone and Melvin Gordon were able to combine for 22 rushes for 92 yards.