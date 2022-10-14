Colts Madden-style player rating — Week 6

The Madden rating series is back for a 3rd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable to the team. Please note that these are current values and don’t consider the value or future improvement/potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:
Tiers
95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL
90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL
85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game
80 to 84 — An above-average starter
75 to 79 — An average starter
70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts
65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup
60 to 64 — An average backup
60 or below — A borderline roster player
Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan — 82 (-1)
Nick Foles — 74
Sam Ehlinger — 67
Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor — 97
Nyheim Hines — 80
Deon Jackson — 65 (+2)
Wide Receivers
Michael Pittman Jr — 87 (-1)
Alec Pierce — 74 (+2)
Ashton Dulin — 69 (-1)
Parris Campbell — 69
Michael Strachan — 67 (-1)
Tight Ends
Mo Alie-Cox — 84
Jelani Woods — 72
Kylen Granson — 69
Offensive Line
Quenton Nelson — 96
Braden Smith — 81 (-1)
Ryan Kelly — 76 (-2)
Bernhard Raimann — 68
Matt Pryor — 66 (-2)
Danny Pinter — 66
Dennis Kelly — 66
Will Fries — 64
Wesley French — 62
Luke Tenuta - 62
Defensive Line
DeForest Buckner — 95 (+1)
Grover Stewart — 92
Yannick Ngakoue — 84 (+1)
Kwity Paye — 80
Tyquan Lewis — 74
Dayo Odeyingbo — 73
Ben Banogu — 69
Eric Johnson — 68
Byron Cowart — 67
Ifeadi Odenigbo — 67
Linebackers
Darius Shaquille Leonard — 97
Bobby Okereke — 82
Zaire Franklin — 74 (-2)
E.J. Speed — 74
Jojo Domann — 64
Grant Stuard — 62
Secondary
Stephon Gilmore — 93 (+2)
Kenny Moore III — 85
Julian Blackmon — 77
Isaiah Rodgers — 77
Rodney Thomas II — 73 (+3)
Nick Cross — 73
Rodney McCleod — 73
Brandon Facyson — 70
Dallis Flowers — 63
Tony Brown — 63
Armani Watts — 68 (Injured Reserve)
Special Teams
Luke Rhodes — 86
Matt Haack — 82
Chase McLaughlin — 79 (+3)
Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (Injured Reserve)
Biggest Mover
Rodney Thomas II
Thomas makes plays every week and he was phenomenal against the Broncos. On top of his nice interception, he had a good pass breakup, some key tackles and did a great job playing center field as the free safety. He has been the top rookie from this year’s class so far in my opinion due to his consistent good play and steady improvement.
Biggest Dropper
Zaire Franklin
It was a tough game for Zaire Franklin, who had a 27% missed tackle rate and had trouble stopping the Broncos run game, which was about the only thing the Broncos did well on offense. His missed tackles, on top of poor reaction time and angles were a big reason why Mike Boone and Melvin Gordon were able to combine for 22 rushes for 92 yards.
Loading comments...