Filling in for Shaquille Leonard, Zaire Franklin leads the NFL in tackles

Franklin's star turn was long in the making | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Zaire Franklin's rise from special teams captain to early season NFL tackles leader is a study in humility and relentless pursuit of a goal.

Practice Notebook: From Alec Pierce to Rodney Thomas II, Colts' 2022 Rookie Class Is Already Making A Big Impact

The Colts have already got major contributions from rookies like Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods and Rodney Thomas II, and will continue to lean on a number of first-year players during the 2022 season.

Colts news: Latest update on RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) vs. Jaguars

The Colts got good news on running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines at practice Thursday

Game ball from Denver win proof Deon Jackson belongs

Deon Jackson Colts running back

How Colts' Zaire Franklin Developed Into 'Probably A Top 5 Linebacker In The League Right Now'

Franklin, a 2018 seventh-round pick, entered Week 6 tied for the NFL lead with 54 tackles.

Colts Thursday Notebook: Updating Longest Injury List Of Season - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Colts LB Zaire Franklin proves he’s more than Shaq Leonard’s injury replacement - The Athletic

The linebacker leads the league in tackles and brings a competitiveness reminiscent of Indy's All-Pro at the same position.

COLTS MEDIA