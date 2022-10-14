 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts News: Zaire Franklin’s star turn was long in the making

Filling in for Shaquille Leonard, Zaire Franklin leads the NFL in tackles

By Brett Mock
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Franklin's star turn was long in the making | Colts | heraldbulletin.com
Zaire Franklin's rise from special teams captain to early season NFL tackles leader is a study in humility and relentless pursuit of a goal.

Practice Notebook: From Alec Pierce to Rodney Thomas II, Colts' 2022 Rookie Class Is Already Making A Big Impact
The Colts have already got major contributions from rookies like Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods and Rodney Thomas II, and will continue to lean on a number of first-year players during the 2022 season.

Colts news: Latest update on RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) vs. Jaguars
The Colts got good news on running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines at practice Thursday

Game ball from Denver win proof Deon Jackson belongs
Deon Jackson Colts running back

How Colts' Zaire Franklin Developed Into 'Probably A Top 5 Linebacker In The League Right Now'
Franklin, a 2018 seventh-round pick, entered Week 6 tied for the NFL lead with 54 tackles.

Colts Thursday Notebook: Updating Longest Injury List Of Season - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Colts LB Zaire Franklin proves he’s more than Shaq Leonard’s injury replacement - The Athletic
The linebacker leads the league in tackles and brings a competitiveness reminiscent of Indy's All-Pro at the same position.

COLTS MEDIA

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...