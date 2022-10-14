Colts Injury Report: LB Leonard And DE Paye Both Ruled OUT While 4 Are QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 6 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonvile Jaguars. Leonard is set to miss a second game in a row due to concussion, broken nose and back injuries. The team said that Leonard has had surgery on his broken nose and are thinking about a possible stint on injured reserve. With Leonard out for Sunday’s game expect the team to rotate linebackers Zaire Franklin and EJ Speed in the starting line up as replacements for Leonard.

Defensive end Kwity Paye has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonvile Jaguars. Paye injured his ankle against the Broncos and reports have suggested he is dealing with a significant ankle sprain. The team has described Paye as “week to week” therefore it is unlikely that Paye will play for multiple weeks. With Paye out for Sunday’s game expect Tyquan Lews to replace him on the starting defensive line.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonvile Jaguars. Taylor is dealing with an ankle sprain which he picked up against the Chiefs in week 4 and caused him to miss the Colts week 5 game against the Broncos. Taylor has managed two limited practices this week and has a real shot to play on Sunday but if he is unable to do so then expect to see another helping of Deon Jackson at the running back position.

Safety Julian Blackmon is QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonvile Jaguars. Blackmon has been dealing with an ankle injury for the last few weeks and has missed multiple games due to the injury. Blackmon has managed to practice all week, although two were limited. Blackmon looks ready to return to playing action on Sunday but will likely test his ankle out pregame to make sure he is ready to go. If he is unable to play then expect Rodney Thomas to continue to man the free safety spot in place of Blackmon.

Running back Nyheim Hines is QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonvile Jaguars. Hines has been dealing with a concussion this week that forced him out of the Colts week 5 contest against the Broncos. Hines has progressed well through the week going from limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday to being a full participant today. With Hines being questionable for Sunday it would appear he still needs to pass the last stage of the league's concussion protocol before being able to play Sunday. If he is unable to play then expect Phillip Lindsay to be elevated from the practice squad to add to the teams running back depth.