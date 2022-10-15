Opposing QB Stat Tracker: Week 6

Thanks to the nflFastR project and NFL NextGen Stats for the timely sources of data.

For those of you new to this, I will publish key QB stats each week judging how well the Colts passing game performed. Yes, O-Line, receivers, and play-calling impact these numbers but they are primarily QB measures. I will probably modify the charts throughout the season. ﻿Commentary will be brief but feel free to let me know in the comments that stats aren’t everything. (click charts for larger view)

NOTE: All references to rankings are of the top 32 QBs by attempts through current week.

Through 5 games, Trevor Lawrence has faced the 7th most difficult passing defenses and has not had much help from Jacksonville’s 30th ranked run game (adj rsr). So, it is pretty impressive that he has the 13th best EPA per drop-back and the 8th highest passing success rate. That’s a dramatic climb from last year, when he ranked near the bottom.

HOW WELL?

His best game this year was against the Colts. Of course.

You can see the clear trend of all his production stats increasing.

HOW FAR?

His depth of target bounces around week to week but seems to be about league average overall. However, the distance on his completed passes has been trending longer over the past year, showing that he is becoming a better passer.

His TD passes are primarily on the shorter end of the spectrum, which is in line with his below average attempt rate of passes > 20 yards (19th).

TO WHO?

Christian Kirk is the primary receiver, but the #2 spot is up for grabs between the Jones boys.

HOW ACCURATE?

He had a rough go the past couple of weeks, so his accuracy on the year is below average (21st cpoe).

HOW FAST?

He has started getting rid of the ball faster. Relative to his average depth of target, he is pretty quick to throw.

He has boosted his overall drop-back efficiency by being sacked only 5 times this year for -41 yards (29th sck%).

TO WHERE?

His overall EPA on attempts is not that great. He has moderate success on short passes.