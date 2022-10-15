 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Podcast: Can Indy move above .500 against the pesky Jaguars?

It’s time for the Colts offense to get in gear or get lost.

By David J Walker
Syndication: Florida Times-Union

Even with one of the worst offenses in the league, the Indianapolis Colts are still in serious contention for the AFC South. Their 2-2-1 record has them just a half game behind the Titans and ahead of the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. The team that thumped them in week 2.

Will this go-round be different? We talk about that and more on our latest game preview podcast. Topics include:

  • The top 10 defense and how they’ve done it without guys like Shaquille Leonard and Julian Blackmon consistently in the lineup
  • The surprising play of our 7th round pick and why he may still get some playing time in week 6
  • Yannick Ngaokoue needing to step up with Kwity Paye out for a while
  • The crazy shuffle along the offensive line and what that unit might look like against the Jags
  • Slotting in rookie LT Bernhard Raimann and why the road may be bumpy, but it’s the right move to make
  • Matt Ryan and his terrible start to the year, arguably the worst of his entire career, but why it might be on the cusp of changing
  • The stable of weapons and why the recent emergence of rookie WR Alec Pierce may be what helps to turn this offense around
  • So much more

