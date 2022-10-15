Colts Podcast: Can Indy move above .500 against the pesky Jaguars?

Even with one of the worst offenses in the league, the Indianapolis Colts are still in serious contention for the AFC South. Their 2-2-1 record has them just a half game behind the Titans and ahead of the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. The team that thumped them in week 2.

Will this go-round be different? We talk about that and more on our latest game preview podcast. Topics include:

The top 10 defense and how they’ve done it without guys like Shaquille Leonard and Julian Blackmon consistently in the lineup

The surprising play of our 7th round pick and why he may still get some playing time in week 6

Yannick Ngaokoue needing to step up with Kwity Paye out for a while

The crazy shuffle along the offensive line and what that unit might look like against the Jags

Slotting in rookie LT Bernhard Raimann and why the road may be bumpy, but it’s the right move to make

Matt Ryan and his terrible start to the year, arguably the worst of his entire career, but why it might be on the cusp of changing

The stable of weapons and why the recent emergence of rookie WR Alec Pierce may be what helps to turn this offense around

So much more

