Colts Rule Out RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines for Week 6 Against Jaguars Among Moves

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out running backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) ahead of Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars:

The Colts’ lead running backs join linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) and defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) as already being ruled out for Sunday.

Look for the Colts to turn to Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay again, the latter who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday—along with running back D’Vonte Price.

The Colts also signed wideout Keke Coutee from the practice squad, as fellow wideout Ashton Dulin (foot) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

The team also announced that they waived offensive tackle Luke Tenuta in a corresponding active 53-man roster move. We’ll keep you updated on the other latest roster moves.