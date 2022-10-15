After Ugly Win, Colts Fans’ Confidence is Low Entering Key Divisional Matchup Against Jags

Indianapolis Colts fans’ confidence is low following an ugly win against the Denver Broncos (+4.5) on last week’s Thursday Night Football—and now set to face their divisional rival again, the Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5) for an afternoon pigskin matinee.

The Jaguars have dominated the Colts in the two teams’ most recent matchups, outscoring Indianapolis 50-11 in total points collectively—albeit both games were on the road.

Right now, Colts fans confidence is very low all together, coming in at a dismal 15%:

Whether the Colts can beat their familiar AFC South foe at home, it’s a little over a coin flip regarding Horseshoe Nation’s level of optimism:

Hurting matters is that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out earlier today, as he still recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered late in the game two weeks ago—which the majority of Indianapolis fans got right:

That could significantly impact whether the Colts offense can actually score a touchdown, something that a struggling offense has failed to do in two of their first five games to begin the 2022 campaign.

However, Indy fans are overwhelmingly confident they’ll reach pay dirt at least once on Sunday:

They’ll face a tall task in a Jaguars defense that ranks 7th overall in defensive DVOA so far during this season—and just shut them out three weeks ago. However, maybe the Colts can finally win a divisional game in 2022 and start a new win streak.