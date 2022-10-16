Colts vs. Jaguars: How to watch Week 6 matchup

While it’s only Week 6, the Colts are about to have their fourth AFC South season contest. In Week 7, they’ll have their fifth and second-to-last.

Much has been made about this team’s early record. Astonishingly, the AFC West entered the season expecting it to be the most hotly contested division in the AFC. It was also expected that each team in the AFC West would be a frontrunner to do damage in the playoffs. The Colts have two wins this year against teams in the AFC West.

On the other hand, the AFC South was expected to be one of the worst divisions in football. It hasn’t disappointed in that respect. Yet the Colts haven’t won a division game.

If the winless streak in the AFC South continues, there’s little chance the Colts will reach the playoffs. If they can split the series with the Jaguars on Sunday and the Titans a week later, they will find themselves leading the AFC South and as one of the leaders in the AFC at 4-2-1.

It all starts or maybe ends, on Sunday. This is how you can catch the game.

Game Time

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16, 2022

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Capacity: 70,000

TV Channel

Regional Channel: CBS

Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon

Color analyst: James Lofton

Sideline Reporter: Michael Grady

TV Streaming Options

Paramount+ - Subscription Required

Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.

Radio

93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan

SiriusXM Channel 813

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Radio Streaming Options

On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.

Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the and Colts.com. Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).

Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only). NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with “Colts Pre-Game Huddle” and “Countdown to Kickoff.” Stay tuned for “The 5th Quarter Huddle” immediately after the game.

Odds

The Colts are listed as 1.5-point favorites by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Referee Assignment

Jerome Boger

