Week 6 Second Half Game Day Thread: Colts vs Jaguars

Time for the second half. Let's get this W!
More From Stampede Blue
- Knee-jerk Reactions: Colts Defeat Jaguars 34-27 Behind Offenses Best Performance of Season
- Colts Podcast: Matt Ryan and the offense step up big to deliver against the Jags
- Colts vs Jags Week 6 Post Game Wrap
- Colts QB Matt Ryan passes Dan Marino for 7th all-time in passing yards
- Week 6 Game Day Thread: Colts vs Jaguars
- Colts Expected to Shuffle Starting Offensive Line Again During Week 6 Against Jaguars
Loading comments...