Colts News: Colts defense embracing opportunities to finish games

Colts defense keeping Indy relevant despite struggling offense

Gus Bradley’s defense has kept games winnable for the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts running out of time to turn around division woes | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

The AFC South is the land of opportunity. But even in this division, the Colts’ chances will not continue for eternity.

Colts QB Matt Ryan going back to basics to avoid future fumbles - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

Ryan's 11 fumbles are tops in the NFL, and for a team struggling to score, that's a problem the Colts cannot afford.

Colts' Deon Jackson's breakout game was five years in the making

Deon Jackson grew up in Atlanta. The chance to join Matt Ryan's latest comeback brought out the best in an undrafted running back.

Jaguars at Colts: What to watch for

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Colts rule Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines out vs. Jaguars

The Colts have ruled out their top two running backs against the Jaguars, setting a second-year undrafted player up to be the top back.

Colts without Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines versus Jacksonville

Colts without Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines versus Jacksonville

Heat Check on Alec Pierce, Rodney Thomas II, and Other Young Players - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Colts have had some young players break out early in the 2022 season. Are we buying or selling that these young players are legit?

Colts to make Sam Ehlinger the backup to Matt Ryan per report

The Colts are making a change at backup quarterback in hopes of adding a potential spark, according to a report.

Sam Ehlinger surpasses Nick Foles for Colts' backup QB spot

Sam Ehlinger, not Nick Foles, will be Matt Ryan’s backup for the Indianapolis Colts' week 6 meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Game Preview: Colts vs. Broncos, Week 5

Here's everything you need to know before the Colts kick off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts vs. Chiefs: How the Lucas Oil roof factored into upset victory

Find out how the open Lucas Oil Stadium roof benefitted the Colts in their upset of the Chiefs

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Colts’ Chase McLaughlin may finally be a solution to Indy’s kicker woes - The Athletic

The kicker's four field goals to beat the Broncos earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

COLTS MEDIA