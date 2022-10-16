Colts’ Injury Report, Week 6: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Shaq Leonard Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Among those inactive include quarterback Nick Foles, center Wesley French, running back Nyheim Hines, running back Jonathan Taylor, linebacker Shaq Leonard, defensive tackle Eric Johnson II and defensive end Kwity Paye.

Despite practicing multiple days this week, running back Jonathan Taylor will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. Running back Nyheim Hines will miss his first of the season as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Both Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay, who took the place of Taylor and Hines in the team’s Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos, will likely split reps yet again and see more in-game action Sunday.

Defensive end Kwity Paye will also miss his first game of the season after suffering an ankle injury against the Denver Broncos. Perhaps we see defensive ends Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo rotate in place of Paye Sunday. Odeyingbo has 1.5 sacks on the season.

Quarterback Nick Foles will be inactive for the first time this season as well. Sam Ehlinger is active and is now the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind starter Matt Ryan. The reason behind moving Ehlinger up is perhaps the kind of mobility he can provide in short yardage situations.

If you’re wondering what the thinking is here, this is what I was told: Think Jacoby Brissett behind Andrew Luck in 2018. Handled QB sneaks and ran some read option stuff. With the Colts run game still sluggish, this could give them some options. https://t.co/9Bh5Yx1i6n — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 14, 2022

The Colts were embarrassed when they last faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, being shutout 24-0. Currently 2-2-1 on the season, Indianapolis will be looking to improve to 3-2-1 and remain undefeated at home against the Jaguars in the Frank Reich era.