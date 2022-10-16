Colts QB Matt Ryan passes Dan Marino for 7th all-time in passing yards

The Colts offense is fully board the struggle bus in 2022 and they’re struggling to consistently scored TDs with their top two running backs on the bench. That said, they’re leaning very hard on their new veteran QB to keep them alive against the Jaguars.

As a result of those 37 first half passes and pass heavy game plan, Matt Ryan was able to pass a major career milestone today as a result. In his 15th year in the league, the veteran QB has passed hall of famer Dan Marino for 7th on the all-time passing yardage list.

While the NFL is a pass heavy league now, this accomplishment is still rather significant. Longevity in this league is tough to come by, especially at this position. While Ryan put together the bulk of these yards in his 14 years with the Atlanta Falcons, Colts fans get to see this moment first hand.

Whether or not this results in a win for the Colts is the bigger question, and Ryan will undoubtedly have a demured approach to this after the game, but this is a significant milestone over one of the best QBs to have ever played.

Next up on this list is former Chargers (and Colts) QB Philip Rivers, whose 63,440 career yards are within reach for Ryan, potentially even this year.

Congratulations to Matt Ryan on the impressive career milestone.