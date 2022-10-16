 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts vs Jags Week 6 Post Game Wrap

Your Indianapolis Colts are 3-2-1 and winners of 3 of their last 4 games!

By Jared Malott
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Hey everybody! After every Colts game, I post a 5-7 minute video explaining why the Colts won or lost and who they play next. Michael Pittman, Jr. had himself a great game due to the play of Matt Ryan. This week, the Colts beat the Jaguars at home 34-27 and are now 3-2-1 on the season. Next week, the Colts travel to play the Titans! Please like the video and subscribe to my channel! Podcast coming out on this channel later today!

