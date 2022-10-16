Colts Podcast: Matt Ryan and the offense step up big to deliver against the Jags

Given the way the first 5 games have played out for the Colts, if I told you they’d play a top-10 offense without Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines and pass it nearly 60 times, you’d probably predict a ghoulish loss. Yet, that’s exactly what happened and the opposite happened, as the Matt Ryan and the offense had their best game of the season.

We talk about this and more on the latest postgame podcast. Topics include:

Matt Ryan’s best performance with the Colts, including passing Dan Marino on the all-time yardage list and netting his 45th game winning drive - good for 6th all-time

The continuing shuffle on the offensive line and the head scratching pull of rookie LT Bernhard Raimann after just 2 series

Whether or not Matt Pryor at RG is something the team should continue to do going forward

The ongoing emergence of rookie WR Alec Pierce and his good day at the office

Rookie TE Jelani Woods and why he’s quickly becoming a favorite redzone target for Ryan

Rodney Thomas starting over Julian Blackmon and why it’s not time to panic about Blackmon just yet

Facyson vs Rodgers and why this even being an argument is frustrating

Needing Yannick Ngakoue to step up soon while Kwity Paye is out

So much more

