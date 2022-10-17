Colts News: Colts trusted Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce, and they delivered

NFL Indianapolis Colts beat Jacksonville Jaguars

Trust in the rookie receiver to make the highlight catch with every set of eyes at Lucas Oil Stadium and one-on-coverage pressing him down the right sideline.

Colts Notebook: No huddle? No problem | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Frank Reich's decision to go nearly to a full-time no-huddle attack Sunday might have saved the Colts' season.

The Call, The Throw, The Catch - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Inside Alec Pierce's Game-Winning Touchdown vs. Jaguars: Why The Colts Called The Play, And Everything That Made It Work

Facing a third-and-13 with 23 seconds left, the Colts got the coverage they wanted – so Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce went and won the game.

5 Things Learned: Colts Ignites Passing Offense, Finds Needed AFC South Win - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

The Colts' OL stepped up huge in Indy's Week 6 victory, allowing zero sacks against the Jags

Back in Week 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars swarmed Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to the tune of five sacks and 11 quarterback hits in a shutout loss for the Colts. In Sunday’s Week 6 win, however, with newcomer Dennis Kelly at left tackle, the Co

Frank Reich explains the decision to promote Sam Ehlinger as the Colts' backup QB

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Sunday explained his decision to promote second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart, hinting at a potential package of plays for the former Texas standout.

Ryan's late TD to Pierce completes Colts' comeback win | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Matt Ryan went for broke on third-and-13, and rookie wide receiver delivered a 32-yard TD catch and a 34-27 victory the Colts had to have against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Colts' Offense Explodes With Clean, Up-Tempo, High-Scoring Attack In Win Over Jaguars

The Colts scored 34 points and didn't allow a single sack in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the offense showing significant improvement from Week 2's shutout loss to their AFC South foe.

Colts vs. Jaguars: How Colts EJ Speed stopped Jags on vital 4th down

Jacksonville led by 2 and was facing a fourth-and-1 from the Colts' 32 in the third quarter when E.J. Speed changed the game

Colts: Why they made Sam Ehlinger the backup QB instead of Nick Foles

The Colts made Nick Foles inactive Sunday, elevating Sam Ehlinger to the backup quarterback role on gameday.

Colts go bold, get late TD from Matt Ryan to Alec Pierce to beat Jags

With the season at stake and jobs in jeopardy, Colts coach Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard went for it, right down to the last play, to beat Jaguars

Colts vs Jaguars: Nate Atkins' thoughts on a comeback victory

Colts insider Nate Atkins has 10 thoughts on Indianapolis' 34-27 comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Colts vs. Jaguars: How the Colts pulled out season-saving victory

The Colts overcame another slow start to pick up their first AFC South victory of the season

Colts vs. Jags: How Frank Reich finally found answers on offense

With the season teetering on the brink, Colts coach Frank Reich retooled his offense to deliver a victory over Jacksonville

COLTS MEDIA

"Any time you're mentioned in the same breath as Dan, it's pretty cool. I'm proud of that."#Colts QB Matt Ryan passed Dan Marino - one of his favorite QBs growing up - on the all-time passing yards list today. He talked about how much Marino means to him after the game @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/eryvtsxTXc — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) October 16, 2022