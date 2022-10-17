Matchups to Watch Revisited: Week 6 vs. Jaguars

DeForest Buckner vs. Tyler Shatley (W)

DeForest Buckner took full advantage of the favorable matchup against Tyler Shatley (and against the Jags’ backup tackle on a single play), racking up another sack to his cause and managing to pressure Lawrence consistently throughout the game. The Jaguars’ running game did do a number against what was a vaunted run defense before, but it was in no part because of Buckner.

Colts’ Tackles vs. Josh Allen (W)

After the earlier matchup where the Jaguars were pressuring Matt Ryan on what seemed like every single snap, the Colts adjusted their gameplan and instead opted for more quick throws, never allowing the Jags’ pass-rushers to get into any sort of rythm. Ryan averaged a time to throw of 2.4 seconds, 2 tenths faster than his average this season. As a result of this, and of course improved offensive line play and communication, Ryan was not sacked, and pressured just 24% percent of the time on a whopping 58 passing attempts.

Gus Bradley vs. Doug Pederson (L)

Pederson got Bradley several times during the game, scoring 4 touchdowns, and the offensive mastermind seemed to have the upper hand earlier in the game, scoring two touchdowns in the first 3 drives, and getting over 40 yards in each of them. After that, Bradley made some nice adjustments, and the defense managed to stop those longer runs they allowed early on and did just enough to escape with the win. Overall still, not a good showing for this defense, but just good enough that the Colts now have a winning record and are fresh off their best of the season.

MPJ / Alec Pierce vs. Shaquill Griffin / Tyson Campbell (W)

What a game it was for the Colts’ young wide receivers, as Michael Pittman Jr. had one of the best games of his career, catching 13 passes for 134 yards, while Alec Pierce caught the game winning 32-yard touchdown in the final moments of the game. It was also encouraging watching Parris Campbell finally join the party, as the Ohio State product had over 50 yards and a score.

Frank Reich vs. Unlocking his creative struggles (W)

The passing offense looked much better, as the adjustments Frank Reich finally made worked to perfection. The quicker releases worked wonders for a struggling offensive line, he got everyone involved in the passing game, and he had the b*lls to go for it all late in the game, going for the big play to rookie Alec Pierce. Overall a great game for Reich, as the offense is finally turning the corner.