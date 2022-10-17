Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 6 vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts took care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, earning their first divisional victory of the 2022 season and handing Jacksonville their third-straight loss.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key Contributors:

Indianapolis’ offense put together their best offensive performance on Sunday, scoring a season-high 34 points and amassing 434 total yards of offense. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for a season-high 389 passing yards and tossed three touchdowns.

The Colts’ pass-catchers were instrumental in the team’s come-from-behind victory. Michael Pittman Jr. had a career-high 13 catches for 134 yards; rookie Alec Pierce, who’s continued to make plays consistently for the last few weeks, had his first-career touchdown and 49 receiving yards. Parris Campbell had seven receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown, and tight ends Kylen Granson Granson (four receptions, 38 yards) and Jelani Woods (27 yards and a touchdown) also played a significant role in Indianapolis’ success on offense.

There were concerns about the level of production the Colts’ offense had over the first five weeks. Rightfully so. But Sunday’s performance offered a glimpse into what the offense could look like when the team avoids careless mistakes and provides adequate protection along the offensive line.

The offensive line also stepped up significantly, surrendering zero sacks for the first time all season. With veteran Dennis Kelly sliding in at left tackle, Matt Pryor moving over to the right guard and the rest of the starters remaining at their usual positions, perhaps the Colts have found a group that can provide more consistency going forward.

Defense:

Key contributors:

Defensively, the Colts weren’t as sharp, but there were some moments that stood out Sunday. Indianapolis’ front four applied pressure all afternoon long on second-year signal-caller Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence had been sacked six times going into Sunday’s game. DeForest Buckner, Tyquan Lewis, Grover Stewart and Ifeadi Odenigbo all recorded a sack, which played a critical role in stalling drives in key situations and helped provide the offense with better starting field position, too.