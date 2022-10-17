Chargers vs. Broncos Monday Night Football Week 6: Picks and Predictions

Another week, another Monday Night Football matchup as the Broncos (+ 170) are visiting the Chargers (- 200) at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers, despite dealing with a considerable number of injuries, are 4-point favourites against a struggling Broncos’ squad. For updated lines, visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Broncos are fresh off a snoozefest 9-12 loss against the Colts last week, where Russell Wilson and the rest of the offense struggled mightily and failed to score a single touchdown. Wilson is also dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi on his throwing shoulder, and linebacker Josey Jewell and safety Caden Sterns are out.

The Chargers, coming off a much needed 30-28 win against the Cleveland Browns, where Austin Ekeler went off for almost 200 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Keenan Allen is not expected to suit up, but franchise quarterback Justin Herbert should be ready to go despite being bothered by rib injuries. Austin Ekeler is by far the favourite to score at any point during the game at - 150, but keep an eye out for KJ Hamler at + 475, as he was wide open several times against the Colts and Wilson missed him.

It is unanimous for this one, as all the SB members are picking the Chargers for this one.