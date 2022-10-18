Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin: Ice in my Veins

Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin: Jags Week Part 2
Stampede Blue presents Saddle Up With Shaad and Destin. Join Rashaad and Destin every Tuesday and Thursday as they dive into questions directly from you, Colts Nation.
Today’s topics include :
- Why is Facyson starting over Rodgers?
- Are the WR’s and TE’s better than most expected?
- And More!
