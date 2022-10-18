 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin: Ice in my Veins

Colts beat the Jags 34-27 behind a strong performance from the offensive line, Matt Ryan, and a huge play by Alec Pierce.

By destinadams and ShaadMcginnis
/ new
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin: Jags Week Part 2

Logo made by Rhett Coblentz

Stampede Blue presents Saddle Up With Shaad and Destin. Join Rashaad and Destin every Tuesday and Thursday as they dive into questions directly from you, Colts Nation.

Today’s topics include :

  • Why is Facyson starting over Rodgers?
  • Are the WR’s and TE’s better than most expected?
  • And More!

Follow the hosts on Twitter by clicking below:

Rashaad McGinnis (@ShaadMcGinnis)

Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams)

To have your question read on the show read on the show submit them on Twitter, and have your voice be a part of Saddle Up, call us at 317-426-6387 and follow the voicemail directions.

Stampede Blue podcasts can be found at any major podcast location, or feel free to push play below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...