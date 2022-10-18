Colts’ Fantasy Waiver Wire/Buy Low: Week 7

Waiver Wire

Alec Pierce, wide receiver, Colts

We already discussed Pierce last week, and he got the game-winning touchdown catch this week to save what was otherwise a quiet afternoon. It is worth noting that Pierce still got 7 targets and (9 if you count the 2 pass interference flags he drew), and he is developing a nice connection with quarterback Matt Ryan.

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Cardinals

All the pundits are talking about Rondale Moore, but Hopkins has now been activated after being suspended the first 6 games of the season. According to FantasyPros, Hopkins is available on +-15% of the leagues, so if your fellow league mates fell asleep at the wheel and did not get him, go out and grab him as soon as possible.

Kenyan Drake, running back, Ravens

Starter J.K. Dobbins is struggling with some nagging injuries, and Kenyan Drake exploded in his abscence, racking up over a hundred yards and a touchdown. Drake might be the lead running back moving forward, but it is worth noting that the Ravens are hell-bent on always using a running back by committee approach.

Daniel Bellinger, tight end, Giants

The tight end position has been dry this fantasy season, so we are left looking for scraps. The Giants have been a massive surprise this season, and while I definitely think they are not as good as their record indicates, Bellinger can still be a decent tight end play. He has been slowly getting more and more snaps each week, and averages 4 targets a game over the past 4 weeks, and that number should only go higher.

Nyheim Hines, running back, Colts

While everyone is talking about Deon Jackson and the return of Jonathan Taylor, go ahead and get Nyheim Hines. While he has certainly not been the same the season, the Colts’ offensive line have been better, and Ryan is going to his checkdown a lot. Keep in mind Jackson got 10 targets last Sunday, so Hines could be in play for a much bigger role in the offense.

Buy Low Targets

Cam Akers, running back, Rams

Akers was the victim of a shared backfield with Darrell Henderson Jr. that never allowed either one of them to truly take off. According to head coach Sean McVay the Rams are looking to trade Akers, and while whatever the future holds for him is unclear, you should target him in case he lands in a favourable situation.

Tee Higgins, wide receiver, Bengals

Higgins has received consistent targets this season, but after missing a game, he posted a measly 6-catch, 47 yard performance against the Saints. Fantasy managers may be looking to get rid of the talented receiver, so you should look into getting him at his lowest market value.

Dalton Schultz, tight end, Cowboys

Once again, because the tight end position has been abysmal this year, we have to take bigger risks and gambles on players. Schultz has been a massive disappointment this season, as the injury to Prescott seems to have severely hurt his value. His past 3 outings have netted a grand total of -0.2 fantasy points, and he has been blanked the past 2 games after missing the one the week before. The price for Schultz has never been lower, and with Prescott returning he has some enticing upside.