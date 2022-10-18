Colts Re-Sign WR DeMichael Harris to Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts re-signed wide receiver DeMichael Harris to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday.

Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Southern Miss, the 5’9”, 185 pound wideout spent the past two seasons with Indianapolis, catching 10 receptions for 79 receiving yards (7.9 ypr avg.)—all in 2020 during 7 games.

He spent last year on Indy’s practice squad and was waived right before the season started as part of the Colts’ final 53-man roster cuts.

Harris figures to be the potential ‘next man up’ for fellow wideout Keke Coutee (previously filling in for the injured Ashton Dulin), who’s currently in the league’s concussion protocol—having suffered a blow to the helmet on a punt return shortly before halftime during the Colts victory this past weekend.

As such, Harris’s possible promotion to the active roster could be imminent.