Colts Expected to Only Increase Impressive Rookie WR Alec Pierce’s Role Offensively

According to offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, the Indianapolis Colts expect to only increase rookie wideout Alec Pierce’s role within the offense—and in turn, his total snap count, as the season progresses (via the IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson):

On Pierce, who's playing around 2/3 of the snaps but it isn't in all the time, Marcus Brady said the Colts don't want to throw too much at a rookie too soon. ...



But he also said that the way Pierce is playing, they're probably going to keep increasing his role. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 18, 2022

The rookie has looked exceedingly more comfortable on a weekly basis, and he’s quickly becoming a favorite ‘go up and get it’ target of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan downfield—as he’s consistently won his matchups regarding contested catches all together.

His exceptional play so far during his rookie campaign was recently highlighted by a 32-yard game-winning touchdown reception this past Sunday with 17 seconds left in regulation that showcased Pierce’s speed, length, hands, body control, and ball skills collectively:

As the Colts’ top pick out of the second round this year, the former Cincy standout has 18 receptions for 271 receiving yards (15.1 ypr. avg.) and a touchdown reception—having even missed a game because of a concussion suffered in Week 1.

Initially limited by that injury, Pierce was a little slow coming out of the games, but has quickly caught fire and is building developing rapport with Ryan behind center.

Featuring his deep speed, jump ball skill-set, and ability to routinely win ‘outside the numbers,’ Pierce has been a revelation as a rookie, complementing Michael Pittman Jr.’ s ‘inside’ possession receiving game very nicely to-date:

Part of why the @Colts targeted Alec Pierce in the draft was to complement Michael Pittman Jr. with his ability to win outside the numbers, since Pittman excels between the #'s.



Vs. Jacksonville, Pittman was dynamite between the #'s – then Pierce won the game outside the #'s. pic.twitter.com/G1FWxxrFFw — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 17, 2022

Right now, with his dynamic ability downfield and to win ‘50-50’ balls, there’s no reason Pierce shouldn’t be a staple in the vast majority of two wide receiver base sets and beyond for the Colts offense going forward.