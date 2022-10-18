 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts D.C. Gus Bradley Remains Confident CB Brandon Facyson Can ‘Tighten Up His Game’

The Colts are still hoping starting cornerback Brandon Facyson can turn it around this season in their secondary.

By Luke Schultheis
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Brandon Facyson still has a firm believer in his coverage ability, his longtime defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, despite a rocky start to his debut season in Horseshoe Blue—but admittedly has to “be better” (via The Athletic’s Zak Keefer):

The 5th-year starting cornerback again had a number of miscues during Sunday’s win against the Jacksonville Jaguars—as he begins to lose increasingly more playing time to emerging and speedy third-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

Right now, it’s been labeled a ‘rotation’ with Rodgers, but Facyson appears to becoming more and more on the losing end of total snaps in such a fluid cornerback platoon.

It’s hard to reasonably argue that Rodgers hasn’t outplayed Facyson as of now.

That being said, Bradley is correct that a defense needs more than two capable outside cornerbacks (whether it be because of injuries or depth), so even if Rodgers should rightfully be the starter, the Colts will need Facyson to start playing better regardless.

The former Los Angeles Charger and Las Vegas Raider has been regarded as a natural scheme fit in Bradley’s brought over evolved ‘Cover 3’ scheme, who’s been his coach for the past few seasons—but so far, his familiarity and matching skill-set haven’t translated for the Colts on the field yet, yielding positive results.

That has to change because Facyson may otherwise quickly find himself running out of future chances for meaningful snaps going forward—whether he’s a fit on paper or not.

