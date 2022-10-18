Colts D.C. Gus Bradley Remains Confident CB Brandon Facyson Can ‘Tighten Up His Game’

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Brandon Facyson still has a firm believer in his coverage ability, his longtime defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, despite a rocky start to his debut season in Horseshoe Blue—but admittedly has to “be better” (via The Athletic’s Zak Keefer):

Colts DC Gus Bradley on Isaiah Rodgers and Brandon Facyson: cites the need for 3-4 corners who can play, and the fact that Rodgers has seen more snaps the last few weeks. “Brandon knows there are some plays he needs to be better at …he just needs to tighten up his game.” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 18, 2022

The 5th-year starting cornerback again had a number of miscues during Sunday’s win against the Jacksonville Jaguars—as he begins to lose increasingly more playing time to emerging and speedy third-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

Right now, it’s been labeled a ‘rotation’ with Rodgers, but Facyson appears to becoming more and more on the losing end of total snaps in such a fluid cornerback platoon.

It’s hard to reasonably argue that Rodgers hasn’t outplayed Facyson as of now.

That being said, Bradley is correct that a defense needs more than two capable outside cornerbacks (whether it be because of injuries or depth), so even if Rodgers should rightfully be the starter, the Colts will need Facyson to start playing better regardless.

The former Los Angeles Charger and Las Vegas Raider has been regarded as a natural scheme fit in Bradley’s brought over evolved ‘Cover 3’ scheme, who’s been his coach for the past few seasons—but so far, his familiarity and matching skill-set haven’t translated for the Colts on the field yet, yielding positive results.

That has to change because Facyson may otherwise quickly find himself running out of future chances for meaningful snaps going forward—whether he’s a fit on paper or not.