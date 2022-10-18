Colts List Veteran Dennis Kelly as Starting LT on Unofficial Depth Chart for Week 7 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

After a strong performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, veteran Dennis Kelly has been listed as the starting left tackle. Kelly, who played 86% of the team’s offensive snaps, didn’t give up a sack.

Kelly also posted an overall grade of 70.2 on the Pro Football Focus grading scale in his first start for the Colts.

It’s clear the Colts’ decision-makers took notice of Kelly’s play and decided that keeping him at left tackle would be the smartest move given the offensive line troubles the team has had for most of the season.

When Colts’ head coach Frank Reich spoke with local media members last week, it was clear the team wanted to stick with rookie Bernhard Raimann, but Raimann exited after just a couple of series into the game against the Jaguars, and Kelly took his place.

Reich spoke with local media members Monday and provided some clarification on the Colts’ decision to play Kelly over Raimann.

“We could see Dennis has been getting better, but really felt like we wanted to make a commitment to Bernhard,” Reich said, via the IndyStar. “Bernhard’s doing fine, but what happened when Dennis got in there — he just looked good.”

With Kelly likely being the starter going forward, that means Matt Pryor, who moved around at both tackle spots through the first five weeks, will remain at right guard.

Kelly’s play helped to provide the Colts’ offensive line with the stability they’ve been searching for at left tackle since the season started. Perhaps Indianapolis’ ‘new-look’ offensive line can begin figuring things out going forward and play more consistently, just as they did against Jacksonville.