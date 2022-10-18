Colts Team Owner Jim Irsay Speaks Up About Removing the Commanders Dan Snyder

Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay will tell you exactly how he feels and isn’t afraid to speak up—especially when he’s impassioned about a cause.

That’s exactly what he did on Tuesday afternoon when he publicly stated that the removal of embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has ‘merit’ and is ‘something that has to be given serious consideration to’ at the currently held league owner meetings:

And there it is… Jim Irsay says #Commanders owner Dan Snyder should be removed as owner #NFL … added he thinks they will get the votes eventually … but today though #SportsBiz pic.twitter.com/CElZHk8WIS — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) October 18, 2022

I AM HERE for Jim Irsay cuttin promos at these owner’s meetings https://t.co/jVYj2WUsGV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 18, 2022

Snyder continues to remain in the spotlight for seemingly all of the wrong reasons—as he’s facing a number of allegations regarding sexual harassment, misconduct, and other inappropriate behavior, amidst governmental investigations (and likely imminent remedial action).

Quite frankly, Snyder’s pervasive alleged misconduct and misbehavior (and toxic work environment) within the Commanders’ franchise continues to be a black eye and stain on ‘the shield’ with no end in real sight.

The NFL previously fined him $10 million, and he was forced to relinquish day-to-day operations of his franchise in July of 2021—following The Washington Post piece, in which 15 total women came forward to state they had suffered sexual harassment within the Washington workplace—and after an ensuing league investigation.

Of course, Irsay has had his personal demons and addictions to work through, which have been made very much public, but he’s been open and honest about those inflictions—and worked hard to recover to be a professional league owner in good standing.

He has three daughters of his own and has recently helped launch and raise money for the “Colts Kicking the Stigma” campaign, an initiative to bring positive awareness and help to mental health issues—so no doubt a healthy and professional workplace for everyone is highly important to him these days.

He’s one of the more respected team owners in the league, and his voice, speaking out against Snyder, should definitely carry weight if a formal removal vote is ever undertaken.