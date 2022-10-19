Colts Reacts Survey: Week 7

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) are coming off their most complete victory of the season, as the offense—and specifically the passing game, finally showed signs of serious life against their divisional rival, Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) in Week 6.

The Colts will now turn their attention to another familiar AFC South foe, the 2x reigning divisional champions, the Tennessee Titans (3-2)—hoping to become road warriors in an upset bid (+2.5) and retake the top of the division for good.

With the Colts having started their first win streak of the season (a whopping two games!), we’ll see if fans are confident that they can keep the momentum going at Nissan Stadium—and avoid another seasonal sweep to Tennessee, while drastically improving their chances of reclaiming the AFC South crown by season’s end: